SCOTUS Sets Oral Argument Date In Trump J6 Immunity Case

OAN’s Sophia Flores

1:49 PM – Wednesday, March 6, 2024

The Supreme Court has announced that they will hear arguments regarding whether 45th President Donald Trump may claim immunity from prosecution in the criminal charges case brought against him by Special Counsel Jack Smith starting in April.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court set April 25th as the starting date. During the discussion, the justices will listen to prosecutors’ arguments “as to why Trump’s claim of immunity is invalid.”

The indictment papers filed by Smith on August 1st accused the 45th GOP president and his allies of attempting to “exploit the violence and chaos” by allegedly requesting that legislators postpone the certification of Joe Biden’s election win on January 6th, 2021.

The original trial date for Smith’s case was set for March.

This announcement comes after the Supreme Court unanimously ruled that Trump can remain on the presidential primary ballots in the state of Colorado.

