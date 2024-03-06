Dean Phillips Ends Presidential Campaign, Endorses Biden In 2024 Election

Democratic Presidential Candidate Dean Phillips (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

1:43 PM – Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Democrat Representative Dean Phillips has dropped out of the 2024 Democratic presidential race and is now endorsing President Joe Biden.

On Wednesday, Phillips (D-Minn.) announced that he is dropping out of the race.

“I’m going to suspend my campaign and I will be, right now, endorsing President Biden because the choices are so clear,” Phillips said.

“The alternative, Donald Trump, is a very dangerous, dangerous man,” he continued. “I would simply ask and invite and encourage Haley supporters, Trump supporters, uncommitted supporters to unify behind decency and integrity.”

“That means supporting Joe Biden, and I’m going to do that beginning right now,” adding that he’s going to “do everything humanly possible to ensure Joe Biden’s re-election this November because it’s that existential.”

Phillips, 55, began his campaign against Biden in October. The three-term congressman expressed his belief that Biden would be defeated by former President Donald Trump in the general election in November, so he felt compelled to challenge the head of his party.

“I will not sit still, I will not be quiet in the face of numbers that are so clearly saying we’re going to be facing an emergency next November,” Phillips said.

While slightly criticizing the current president’s handling of the migrant chaos at the Southern border, Phillips still maintained that he would not purposefully “demean” or “undermine” Biden.

He announced that he was in favor of “a pathway to citizenship for those here now, enhanced border security, and a streamlined process for those seeking to enter the country legally,” according to the statement.

His views on other issues, such as abortion and the economy, also mirrored opinions previously spouted by Biden.

Phillip’s decision to drop out comes after he had announced in November that he would not run for re-election to his House seat representing Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District.

