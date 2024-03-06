Doritos Cuts Ties With Transgender Influencer After Disturbing Past Tweets Surface, Online Boycott

A person shops near a display of Doritos in a Target store on February 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. January’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) will be released tomorrow showing the latest inflation data and providing perspective on possible future interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

1:54 PM – Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Doritos announced on Tuesday that its social media partnership with transgender Spanish singer and social media influencer Samantha Hudson has come to an end.

Hudson is a biological man who identifies as a transgender woman.

Hudson, the trans 24-year-old singer and online personality who has 396,000 Instagram followers, recently uploaded a 50-second promotional video for the “Crunch Talks” Doritos Spain campaign on the platform. However, as of Monday afternoon, Hudson’s Facebook had taken it down.

Additionally, the entertainer’s Instagram account has no more posts that advertise the Doritos brand like it had previously. A Doritos spokesperson disclosed that Hudson has officially lost the brand ambassadorship as a result of his prior divisive remarks.

“We have ended the relationship and stopped all related campaign activity due to the comments,” the spokesperson said. “We strongly condemn words or actions that promote violence or sexism of any kind.”

Hudson previously made inappropriate, contentious remarks on the nuclear family structure and even child sex assault.

“Some tweets that I posted in 2015 are resurfacing, and honestly, I don’t know what to say, I don’t remember having written such barbarities,” Hudson said, according to Rolling Stone. “At that time, I dedicated myself to saying nonsense, the heavier the better, because I thought that ‘dark humor’ was funny.”

According to the Daily Mail, Hudson supported “the abolition of… the traditional monogamous nuclear family,” among other extreme remarks and posts that have since emerged online.

“As a teen, [Samantha] has also tweeted about wanting to do ‘thuggish things’ to a minor,” the outlet reported, in this case a 12-year-old girl.

In response to reports concerning Hudson, political writers and commentators on X (Twitter) shared posts and videos from the trans influencer. One account, a well-known conservative profile called “End Wokeness,” shared screenshots on Wednesday of posts by Hudson.

“Doritos just picked Samantha Hudson as their brand ambassador in Spain[,]” the account stated. “Samantha Hudson: -Admitted to being a pedophiIe -Identifies as a non-binary trans girl -Openly mocked victims of child r*pe -An advocate for “annihiIating, completely destroying, and abolishing the traditional family.”

