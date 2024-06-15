Rust Victim’s Family Drops Charges Against Alec Baldwin

EHamptons International Film Festival Chairman, Alec Baldwin attends the World Premiere of National Geographic Documentary Films’ ‘The First Wave’ at Hamptons International Film Festival on October 07, 2021 in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for National Geographic)

OAN’s Cameron Walker

10:15 AM –Saturday, June 15, 2024

The family of the cinematographer, who was killed during the set of the film Rust, has dropped their lawsuit against Alec Baldwin.

It was announced this week that the family’s lawyer filed the papers to dismiss the case without prejudice. This means that it could be filed again at a later date.

No explanation was given for the reason.

Baldwin has consistently denied culpability in Halyna Hutchins murder, which happened in 2021. The actor claims that he was unaware the gun used to kill Hutchins was loaded.

As of now, Baldwin is off the hook.

