Calif. Gov. Newsom Doubling Presence Of Nat’l Guard At Border

OAN’s Frank Lara-Risco
12:18 PM – Saturday, June 15, 2024
California Governor Gavin Newsom has announced that he is doubling the National Guard’s presence at the southern border.
On Thursday, the governor’s office announced that California’s National Guard County Drug Task Force operations is being increased from 155 service members to nearly 400.
The increase in deployment comes amid an influx of illegal fentanyl smuggling, as the California National Guard has helped seize more than 5.8 million fentanyl pills this year so far.
Newsom released a video on his decision on Thursday. In it, he blamed congressional Republicans for a lack of resources at the border.
California initially launched the task force in 2022 with just 30 members.
