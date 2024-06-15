Calif. Gov. Newsom Doubling Presence Of Nat’l Guard At Border

California Governor Gavin Newsom attends an event with fellow governors in the East Room of the White House on February 23, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN’s Frank Lara-Risco

12:18 PM – Saturday, June 15, 2024

California Governor Gavin Newsom has announced that he is doubling the National Guard’s presence at the southern border.

On Thursday, the governor’s office announced that California’s National Guard County Drug Task Force operations is being increased from 155 service members to nearly 400.

The increase in deployment comes amid an influx of illegal fentanyl smuggling, as the California National Guard has helped seize more than 5.8 million fentanyl pills this year so far.

Newsom released a video on his decision on Thursday. In it, he blamed congressional Republicans for a lack of resources at the border.

California initially launched the task force in 2022 with just 30 members.

