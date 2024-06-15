Biden Goes To L.A. Fundraiser Instead Of Peace Summit

Former U.S. President Barack Obama (L) claps for U.S. President Joe Biden during a campaign fundraising event at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on March 28, 2024. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Danielle Lund

1:20 PM PT –Saturday, June 15, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris is representing the United States alongside more than 50 world leaders at a peace summit on the war in Ukraine.

Harris attended the event, hosted in Switzerland, while the president goes to a campaign fundraiser in Los Angeles hosted by actors George Clooney and Julia Roberts. The event will feature a moderated interview between Former President Barack Obama and Biden by talk show host Jimmy Kimmel. It is expected to focus on health care.

When asked if the president was sending the wrong message by having Harris attend in his place, a White House spokesperson stated “there hasn’t been any single leader around the world who has supported Ukraine more than Joe Biden.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy echoed the sentiment during a statement to the meeting.

“Even if they are not here today at the first summit, we have succeeded in bringing back to the world the idea that joint efforts can stop war and establish a just peace,” he said.

Russia was also not in attendance, leading critics to deem the meeting useless.

Swiss leaders hope for future meetings eventually involving Russia.

