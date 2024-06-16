Biden Makes It Easier For Illegal Immigrants To Get Citizenship

In an aerial view, thousands of immigrants, most wearing thermal blankets, await processing at a U.S. Border Patrol transit center on December 19, 2023 in Eagle Pass, Texas. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

OAN’s Danielle Lund

7:18 AM PT –Sunday, June 16, 2024

The Biden administration has made plans to offer legal status to hundreds of thousands of immigrants who have been in the country for at least ten years.

Administration officials expect the measures to be announced as soon as next week. It’s estimated that 1.1 million illegal immigrants will be affected by the new policy.

The program aims to offer deportation protections to unauthorized immigrants married to United States citizens and who have been in the country for at least a decade.

The move comes as voters are growing increasingly frustrated with Biden’s handling of the border.

Political analysts believe the measure could help him secure more Latino votes.

