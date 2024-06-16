CNN Rules For Pres. Debate: No Props, Muted Mics

U.S. President Donald Trump (R) Democratic Presidential candidate, former US Vice President Joe Biden and moderator, NBC News anchor, Kristen Welker (C) participate in the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 22, 2020. (Photo by JIM BOURG/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Michaelangelo Hernandez

8:08 AM – Sunday, June 16, 2024

CNN has released the rules agreed upon by both the Donald Trump and Joe Biden campaigns for the first presidential debate.

According to the parameters released on Saturday, there will be no opening statements. Additionally, each candidate will have two minutes to answer questions and one minute for a rebuttal.

Both Trump and Biden will be able to see a red light notifying them five seconds before their time expires and each debater’s microphone will be muted when not speaking.

Additionally, no pre-written notes will be allowed but a pad of paper, a pen and a water bottle will be provided.

The debate is slated for June 27th in Atlanta, Georgia. It will be hosted by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana bash.

