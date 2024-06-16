El Salvador Seizes 1 Ton Of Cocaine At Sea, Worth $25M

A member of the Attorney General’s office carries a bag with packages of cocaine to be incinerated in Ilopango, El Salvador, on August 10, 2021. (Photo by MARVIN RECINOS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Brennan Cooney

10:42 AM – Sunday, June 16, 2024

Authorities in El Salvador have announced the seizure of a metric ton of cocaine off the nation’s coast. This comes after an 11-day journey to haul the stash back to shore.

The Salvadorian Ministry of Defense and the Office of the Attorney General announced the seizure of the drugs, which equal to about $25 million, on Friday.

According to government sources, the seizure took place on June 3rd. The time between was spent moving the drugs to a secure naval base after being seized 805 nautical miles out to sea.

“The distance at which it was seized, 805 nautical miles (1,491 kilometers), is a pretty considerable distance that, from Panama to Mexico, there is no other authority with the will and the capacity to be able to seize at that distance,” Minister of National Defense, Vice Admiral Rene Francis Merino Monroy said.

El Salvador’s attorney general announced in a statement posted to X (Twitter) that the three suspects apprehended transporting the drugs will face justice in the coming days.

