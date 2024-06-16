Kate Middleton Makes First Public Appearance Since Cancer Diagnosis

OAN’s Sophia Flores
12:35 PM – Sunday, June 16, 2024
Catherine, the Princess of Wales joined the other British royals at the balcony of Buckingham Palace to celebrate King Charles’s official birthday in the annual “Trooping the Colour” parade. This is his second one as monarch following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
King Charles III made an appearance alongside Princess Kate and her three children Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis.
Both the King and the Princess have been seeking treatment for their respective cancer diagnoses. Reportedly, both are doing better.
The celebration marked Kate’s first public appearance since announcing her diagnosis earlier this year.
Trooping the Colour is a royal tradition dating back over 260 years. It’s a ceremonial celebration for the King’s birthday for him to inspect his troops. More than 1,400 troops marched this year.
Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts