DeChambeau wins U.S. Open as McIlroy’s major misery continues

June 16, 2024 – 5:23 PM PDT

Bryson DeChambeau celebrates with the trophy after winning the U.S. Open golf tournament. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) – Bryson DeChambeau came out on top in a dramatic final round, back nine battle with Rory McIlroy to win the U.S. Open by one shot on Sunday as the Northern Irishman’s major misery continued at Pinehurst resort in North Carolina.

Poised to end a decade long major drought, McIlroy collapsed at the finish with bogey’s on three of his final four holes, including a heart-breaker at the 18th where he missed from inside four feet.

At the same time, playing in the final pair, DeChambeau sent his tee shot into the rough but held his nerve with a brilliant up and down to save par for a final round one-over 71.

That was good enough to earn the LIV Golf standard bearer a heart-stopping victory with a six-under 274 winning total.

“Oh, man, I didn’t want to finish second again,” said DeChambeau, runner-up at last month’s PGA Championship. “PGA really stung.

“As much as it is heartbreaking for some people, it was heartbreak for me at the PGA. I really wanted this one.

“When I turned the corner and saw I was a couple back, I said, nope, I’m not going to let that happen.

“I was a little lucky. Rory didn’t make a couple putts that he could have coming in.

“I had an amazing up-and-down on the last.

“I don’t know what else to say. It’s a dream come true.”

McIlroy had a final round 69 to finish alone in second one ahead of Americans Patrick Cantlay (70) and Tony Finau (67).

It was the second career major win for DeChambeau, his first coming at the 2020 U.S. Open.

The 30-year-old American started the day at the top of the leaderboard three clear of the chasing pack that included McIlroy but trailed the world number three by two with five holes to play.

“Ultimately on 13, I knew I had to make birdie there to give myself a chance because Rory was going on a heater,” said DeChambeau, who collected is last birdie of the day at 13. “He (McIlroy) slipped up a couple on the way coming in, and I just kept staying the course.”

DeChambeau had looked headed for another second place until McIlroy’s sudden collapse.

McIlroy had used a red hot putter to snatch the lead, but with the finish line in sight, suddenly went cold on the greens missing from 30 inches at the 16th and from inside four-feet at 18 leaving the Northern Irishman shellshocked as he walked off the course and quickly into his car putting the disaster in his rearview mirror.

The U.S. Open thriller showcased golf’s best providing fans something they have been regularly denied since the sport split into two camps with the PGA Tour on one side and Saudi-backed rebel circuit LIV Golf on the other.

The final round on a tricky Pinehurst No. 2 layout featured two of the game’s more intriguing personalities with McIlroy, long one of golf’s most popular players and the big-hitting DeChambeau one of the most entertaining.

Along with the silver trophy, a record $4.3 million winner’s purse golf bragging rights were also on the line with a LIV golfer again claiming a major title.

“I hope this can bridge the gap between a divided game,” said DeChambeau. “All I want to do is entertain and do my best for the game of golf, execute and provide some awesome entertainment for the fans.

“From at least what I can tell, that’s what the fans want, and they deserve that.

“Let bygones be bygones and go figure it out.”

Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Lincoln Feast and Stephen Coates

