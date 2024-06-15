DOJ Won’t Prosecute AG Garland For Contempt Of Congress

Attorney General nominee Merrick Garland is sworn-in during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on February 22, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN’s Danielle Lund

8:58 AM PT –Saturday, June 15, 2024

The Justice Department has declined to pursue a criminal case against Attorney General Merrick Garland. This decision comes days after the House of Representatives voted to hold him in contempt for defying a congressional subpoena.

On Friday, the Department of Justice (DOJ) explained that Garland’s refusal to turn over audio of President Joe Biden was not a crime.

“Accordingly, the Department will not bring the congressional contempt citation before a grand jury or take any other action to prosecute the Attorney General,” Carlos Felipe Uriarte, an assistant attorney general, wrote.

The DOJ cited Biden’s executive privilege over the tapes, saying it’s longstanding policy not to prosecute officials who refuse to comply with a subpoena for contempt of Congress in these situations.

Garland is the third attorney general to be held in contempt of Congress.

