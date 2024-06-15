Judge Orders Liquidation Of Alex Jones’ Personal Assets

Alex Jones of InfoWars talks to reporters outside a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing concerning foreign influence operations’ use of social media platforms, on Capitol Hill, September 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN’s Michaelangelo Hernandez

8:07 AM – Saturday, June 15, 2024

A Texas judge has ordered the liquidation of InfoWars host Alex Jones’s personal assets.

Advertisement

On Friday, Judge Christopher Lopez approved the liquidation, enabling Jones to pay the families of the Sandy Hook shooting victims the damages awarded in a defamation lawsuit.

Jones was ordered to pay the families $1.5 billion dollars in damages from a defamation lawsuit but his personal assets reportedly are worth $9 million.

The liquidation may include InfoWars’s parent company Free Speech System, which is valued at more than $7 million. He founded the company in 1999.

However, Jones will be allowed to keep his house. It Is valued at over $2 million.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!