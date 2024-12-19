Russia Introduces New ‘Cancer Vaccine’ Utilizing AI Tech To Attack Specific Cells, Scientists Express Skepticism

A live broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annual end-of-year press conference on December 19, 2024. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP) (Photo by STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:14 PM – Thursday, December 19, 2024

Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed that the country will unveil a new vaccine that allegedly fights all types of cancer, which he claims will be available to cancer patients beginning in early 2025, amidst skepticism from a number of scientists.

Advertisement

The new mRNA vaccine will reportedly be available to all cancer patients “at no cost,” completely free, according to oncologist Andrey Kaprin, the general director of the Radiology Medical Research Center of the Russian Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, scientists have now begun questioning Russia’s claims, expressing skepticism as to how the new jab will be universal in treating all types of cancers.

“I think what doesn’t make sense is a vaccine for cancer–as we all know there are multiple cancers,” stated Kingston Mills, an immunologist at Trinity College Dublin in Ireland. “So, is this a universal vaccine for all cancers? I’d be very skeptical of that. I think it couldn’t be.”

“Until we see data from a clinical trial, there has to be skepticism about this,” Mills stated.

“There’s nothing in scientific journals that I can see about it. That’s where you usually would start reading, as a scientist, about a breakthrough,” he continued.

“I don’t see any paper about this, so I have nothing to go on in terms of what the science is,” he concluded.

A later report explained that the new Russian vaccine will be “personalised” for each patient, rather than providing it to the general public as a preventative measure, using AI technology to personalize the vaccines — tailored to each specific cancer type.

Putin hinted at the vaccine progress earlier this year, claiming that the country was nearing the completion of “cancer vaccines and next-generation immunomodulatory drugs.”

The mRNA vaccines utilized as treatments for cancer are currently undergoing clinical trials all over the world as, “There are a number of vaccines that are already used to prevent cancers by targeting viruses that can sometimes cause cancer, such as HPV vaccination to prevent cervical cancer,” according to Dr. David Jenkinson, the head of childhood cancer at medical research charity Life Arc.

“mRNA vaccines work by making cells in the body produce a foreign protein,” Jenkinson stated.

“These proteins are recognized by the immune system and it produces an immune response that kills any cells that produce these foreign proteins,” he continued.

“As a personalized vaccine, it is likely that the tumor from the individual is analyzed first to see what proteins are mutated and mRNA is made to these. As such, the treatment is likely to be different for each individual,” Jenkinson added.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!