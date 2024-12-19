Frito-Lay Recalls Lay’s Classic Chips, Citing Possible ‘Life Threatening’ Allergy Risk

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

2:29 PM – Thursday, December 19, 2024

Frito-Lay is reportedly recalling 13-ounce bags of its Lay’s Classic Potato Chips due to fears that they “may contain undeclared milk” which can pose a “risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction” to consumers, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Advertisement

“Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled product,” the FDA said in a notice that was posted on Monday.

The product recall affects bags of chips that were distributed to retailers in Oregon and Washington State, according to the FDA.

Meanwhile, the affected chips have been on sale since at least November 3rd. However, to date, there have been no allergic reactions reported, according to the FDA.

Additionally, the agency announced that the affected product contains the UPC codes “28400 and 31041.” The products have a “guaranteed fresh” date of February 11th, 2025, and one of the following manufacturing codes, “6462307xx” or “6463307xx.”

Nevertheless, the FDA reiterated that no allergic reactions have been reported yet due to the apparent milk issue, and the company says that none of its other chip flavors have been affected, the notice added.

Consumers of the affected products are being asked to contact Frito-Lay at 1-800-352-4477.

In total, there have been more than 740 food and beverage recalls this year, which is more than double the number reported in 2023 and almost triple the total from 2022.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!