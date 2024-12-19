Republicans Float Musk As ‘Potential Replacement’ For House Speaker As Officials Slam Johnson’s CR Bill

(L) U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) speaks. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) / (R) Elon Musk attends the America First Policy Institute Gala held at Mar-a-Lago on November 14, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida. President-elect Donald Trump has been announcing a number of nominees for his upcoming administration. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

1:27 PM – Thursday, December 19, 2024

A number of Republican lawmakers are now calling for Elon Musk to step up and take on a new role after the incoming DOGE leader rallied against House Speaker Mike Johnson’s Continuing Resolution (CR) spending bill, effectively killing it.

Musk’s name is reportedly being floated as a potential replacement for the House Speaker position after he declared that Johnson’s temporary spending bill was almost “criminal,” arguing that any Republican official who supports the bill should be primaried and lose their seat.

“Any member of the House or Senate who votes for this outrageous spending bill deserves to be voted out in 2 years!” Musk, the co-head of the Department of Government Efficiency wrote in an X post.

The 1,547 page CR, introduced by Johnson, was initially sold as a relief fund for Americans struggling to recover from the hurricane season, funding to support America’s farmers, and other elements to prevent a government shutdown.

However, after carefully reading the rest of the bill, GOP officials soon realized that the attached terms came with excessive spending, kickbacks and higher pay for Congress members, special interest giveaways, and a “one-year extension of the State Department’s Global Engagement Center (GEC), which funds organizations that censor conservative media,” Breitbart reported.

Despite Johnson’s support, Musk’s team also revealed that the massive bill included a new football stadium in Washington, D.C., 72 pages of “Pandemic Preparedness and Response” policy, and much more.

Meanwhile, President-elect Donald Trump and other Republican lawmakers seemingly agreed with Musk, with many arguing that the CR bill held the crucial disaster relief funding hostage, inseparable from the rest of the bloated items on the proposed bill.

“Congress is considering a spending bill that would give sweetheart provisions for government consors and for Liz Cheney. The bill would make it easier to hide the records of the corrupt January 6 committee–which accomplished nothing for the American people and hid security failures that happened that day. This bill would also give Congress a pay increase while many Americans are struggling this Christmas,” wrote Vice President-elect JD Vance.

In response, Republican lawmakers are now beginning to turn on Johnson from all sides, with Kentucky Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.) throwing out the idea of Elon Musk replacing him.

“The Speaker of the House need not be a member of Congress… Nothing would disrupt the swamp more than electing Elon Musk… think about it… nothing’s impossible. (not to mention the joy at seeing the collective establishment, aka ‘uniparty,’ lose their ever-lovin’ minds),” Paul wrote, prompting others to contemplate the idea.

Paul was also not the only GOP senator to defy Johnson’s bill, as Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo) took shots at Johnson for the now-failed bill as well.

“It’s ridiculous. It’s a horrible plan. I can’t believe that Republican leadership ever cooked it up,” Hawley stated.

“Clearly, they didn’t talk to Trump about it, and I tell you what, we need to have a serious look at who’s leading this Congress because if this is the best they could do, I mean, it’s just it’s total incompetence, this is a disaster,” he added.

Additionally, Republican representatives joined in on questioning Johnson’s motives and leadership as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG) (R-Ga.) shared a poll on social media. In the poll, she asked X users online if they would support Musk for the House Speaker role. She has previously attempted to oust Johnson in the past as well.

“Would you support @elonmusk for Speaker of the House?” Greene asked in an X post. “The House controls policy and appropriations (spending) and can cut programs, departments, agencies, as well as make new laws like term limits and pass a balanced budget amendment.”

