Romney: A Democrat Would Be ‘An Upgrade’ Over Trump, Ramaswamy

U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) speaks as President Donald Trump listens during a listening session on youth vaping of electronic cigarette on November 22, 2019 in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

12:48 PM – Sunday, November 26 2023

Former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney announced that he would vote Democrat before ever supporting former President Donald J. Trump or entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Advertisement

During an interview on Friday with CBS’ Norah O’Donnell, Romney was asked about who he supports in the GOP.

“I’d be happy to support virtually any one of the Republicans, maybe not Vivek [Ramaswamy], but the others that are running would be acceptable to me, and I’d be happy to vote for them,” he said. “I’d be happy to vote for a number of the Democrats, too. I mean, it would be an upgrade, in my opinion, from Donald Trump and perhaps also from Joe Biden,” Romney continued.

Ramaswamy was quick to respond to the Utah Republicans’ remarks. He pinned the sound clip from the interview to the top of his X page, the social media platform previously known as Twitter.

The failed presidential candidate’s remarks come as no surprise as he has been vocal about his dislike of Trump for many years. In 2020, he revealed that he did not vote for Trump during his re-election bid. Additionally, Romney voted in favor of Trump’s impeachment.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!