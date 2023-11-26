Putin Pardons Convicted Murderer And Cannibal To Fight In Ukraine

(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

11:55 AM – Sunday, November 26, 2023

A convicted cannibal and serial killer has been pardoned by Russian President Vladimir Putin on the condition that he fights in Ukraine.

Dnis Gorin, 44, who was sentenced to 22-years in prison in 2018 for killing at least four people and eating the flesh of some of the victims, has been pardoned by the Russian president to fight in Ukraine.

Even though only four victims have been confirmed, the number of people killed by Gorin is reportedly believed to be roughly 13.

Even though Gorin was believed to be in prison, in late October, the murderer posted a photo on social media wearing a Russian military uniform and smiling with bandages on his head and throat.

Gorin’s neighbor spoke to the press and told them that the convicted killer is “in the hospital with a moderate injury.”

“I don’t think he’ll be free for long. His victims’ relatives all remember him,” the neighbor continued.

Gorin committed his first known murder in 2002 with his brother. The pair stabbed a man over 50 times and then cut off chunks of his flesh and ate them.

He was then convicted of murder and desecration and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

However, in 2010, he was released early on parole for good behavior.

Just a few months after being released, Gorin fatally stabbed his ex-cellmate’s brother before slicing him and eating pieces of his flesh.

At the beginning of 2012, he and his brother stabbed another man 29 times until he was dead.

Along with the murders since he was released, in the summer of 2012 authorities discovered Gorrin had also fatally stabbed another man in November of 2010 and cut off flesh from his biceps and thighs with a knife, placed it inside a plastic back and later stored it in his refrigerator to be cooked and eaten.

According to Dmitri, Gorin’s neighbor, when police came to arrest him and opened his fridge, they found it “fully stocked with human flesh.”

The neighbor claimed that Gorin and his brother led the police to a makeshift gravesite where they had buried some of their victims. It’s believed that 12 skeletons were discovered, including one that may have belonged to a young girl.

“The other murders could not be proved in court,” the neighbor said. “They considered only those killings to which Gorin and his brother had confessed themselves.”

Gorin’s release comes just a week after Putin pardoned 33-year-old Nikolai Ogolobyak. He is a self-confessed Satanist who took part in the ritual killings of four teenagers, beheading and partially eating two of them.

The convicted killers are two of thousands of convicts that have been pardoned in exchange for fighting on the front lines in Ukraine.

