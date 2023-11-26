13 Crew Members Missing, 1 Rescued After Cargo Ship Sinks Near Greek Island

(AP Photo/Panagiotis Balaskas)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

9:54 AM – Sunday, November 26, 2023

A cargo ship has sunk near an island in Greece, leaving 13 crew members missing and one rescued.

Advertisement

On Sunday, one man was rescued after the cargo ship he was on with 13 others sank off the Greek island of Lesbos.

According to the coast guard, the crew members were on the “MV Raptor.” The ship was traveling from Alexandria, Egypt to Istanbul, Turkey.

The ship was carrying 6,000 tons of salt and a crew of 14, which included eight Egyptians, four Indians and two Syrians.

Authorities stated that at around 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, the ship reported a mechanical problem and sent a signal distress.

Reportedly, shortly after the signal was sent, the ship disappeared near Lesbos.

One of the Egyptian men on the ship was able to be rescued. However, the other 13 crew members are still missing.

A coast guard spokeswoman told the press that eight merchant ships, two helicopters and one Greek Navy frigate are currently looking for survivors.

She continued stating that three coast guard vessels were also on scene searching but had a difficult time reaching the area of the incident.

The Greek Meteorological Office stated that the winds in the area are going up to Force 11 which is around 50 mph.

As a result of the wind and the incident, most ferry connections between the Greek islands and the mainland have been canceled.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!