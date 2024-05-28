Robert De Niro Makes Strange Appearance Campaigning For Biden Outside Trump Trial Courthouse

US actor Robert De Niro speaks in support of US President Joe Biden outside of Manhattan Criminal Court as former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attends his criminal trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments in New York City, on May 28, 2024. De Niro on Tuesday spoke outside the New York court where Donald Trump is standing trial, branding him a dangerous “clown” who will become a dictator for life if reelected. De Niro, a longtime political activist and critic of Trump, has taken a growing role in the campaign to reelect Joe Biden, including starring in a new hard-hitting TV ad for the Democratic Party. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

1:35 PM – Tuesday, May 28, 2024

Actor Robert De Niro took center stage on Tuesday to represent the Biden campaign. He led a boisterous press conference outside the Manhattan courthouse, where the defense team of former President Donald Trump delivered their final arguments in the so-called “hush money” trial.

The Biden campaign made a major statement by announcing the press availability “with special guests” on the day of closing arguments, with the jury slated to hear the case on Wednesday after weeks of remaining silent.

“We’re not here today because of what’s going on over there,” Biden campaign communications director Michael Tyler claimed to reporters, indicating the courthouse. “We’re here today because you all are here.”

After telling reporters on Tuesday that Trump “wants to sow total chaos” and “destroy not only the city,” De Niro, 80, who has previously narrated advertisements for the Biden campaign, went on to suggest that “eventually he [Trump] could destroy the whole world.”

“This buffoon running for president, ‘no, never could happen,’ we’d forgotten the lessons of history that showed us other clowns who weren’t taken seriously until they became vicious dictators… With Trump, we have a second chance, and no one is laughing now,” De Niro said outside the courthouse in front of a slew of reporters. “This is not a threat, this is a reality!” He continued in an animated yet paranoid tone. “I don’t mean to scare you. No, wait, maybe I do mean to scare you,” he added. “If Trump returns to the White House, you can kiss these freedoms goodbye that we all take for granted. “And elections. Forget about it. That’s over. That’s done. If he gets in. I can tell you right now. He will never leave. He will never leave. You know that. He will never leave.”

It appears that De Niro is unaware that Trump was already elected president in 2016 and nothing of the sort happened. Alternatively, perhaps these Hollywood elites believe that the general public and Democrat voters are so naive about the workings of the system, that the more he says, “Trump will never leave if he is elected,” the more people will eventually begin to believe him.

During De Niro’s prepared remarks, which called Trump a “clown,” “grubby real estate hustler,” and a “tyrant,” the Raging Bull actor cursed at pro-Trump demonstrators who were trying to drown out the celebrity campaigner by yelling “F–k Joe Biden” and “De Niro is a gangster b-tch.”

De Niro then yelled “You’re a f–king idiot” to one nearby pro-Trump protester. Additionally, another one called him a “paid actor for the DNC” and suggested that De Niro had ties to the now-deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

In 1998, when De Niro’s name came up throughout the course of an investigation involving a child sex ring, French investigators questioned him for some time, but the Casino actor was never taken into custody or charged.

“The 1998 story in the Independent said six people were charged in France with running an international prostitution ring, which involved some girls as young as 15. The agency was adept at ‘tricking, or trapping, star-struck teenage girls into selling their bodies with the promise of careers as models or actresses,’ Lichfield wrote,” according to Politifact.com.

Commenters online also chimed in and expressed how they felt about De Niro’s remarks.

“Is this guy just out of his mind? It is his preferred party and political bent that took away our freedoms during the pandemic, they are the ones who tell us what words we can and can’t use now, they are the ones weaponizing the non-elected departments of the government, not to mention trying to prosecute political opponents…” One commenter said.

Shortly after Biden’s team departed, Trump’s press team took to the microphones, asserting that the Biden campaign’s presence close to the courtroom demonstrated that the trial amounted to “election interference of the highest order.”

“Crooked Joe Biden and his campaign are in complete freakout mode, and that’s why they’ve gone back on the word and now they’ve gone in bed with a highly conflicted, conflicted judge, and now they’re making a political mockery of this entire thing,” said campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung.

Karoline Leavitt, the 2024 press secretary for the Trump campaign, also added that “actors like Robert De Niro” have “no idea the real problems that people in this city and across this country are facing.”

“President Trump is backed by the hard-working men and women of this country, and I cannot help but laugh when Joe Biden’s spokesperson actually came out here and accused President Trump of being a threat to democracy. Joe Biden is the real threat to democracy. He is weaponizing our justice system,” she said.

