Report: Mike Tyson Suffers Medical Scare On Flight As Fight With Jake Paul Looms Closer

(L-R) Mike Tyson, Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul pose onstage during the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Boxing match Arlington press conference at Texas Live! on May 16, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for Netflix)

OAN’s James Meyers

1:07 PM – Tuesday, May 28, 2024

One of the best pound for pound boxers of all-time Mike Tyson had a medical scare, becoming nauseous and dizzy on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles on Sunday, according to his representatives.

Advertisement

“He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing,” his representatives said in an email to the New York Post. “He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him.”

In Touch Weekly was first to report Tyson’s scare, which they categorized as a “medical emergency.”

“Mike had some kind of medical emergency on the plane and paramedics boarded,” a source told In Touch Weekly. “Before the paramedics arrived, the flight issued an announcement asking for a doctor – the message even came on everyone’s screens.”

The medical scare reportedly delayed passengers from leaving the plane for 25 minutes.

“He was in first class, but we were in an exit row and the stewardess was very chatty,” a source told In Touch Weekly. “They asked us to stay on the plane and landed, so paramedics could enter. She said something like, ‘He’s a really important passenger so we wanna make sure he’s OK.’ I knew it was him, but I just mouthed the words ‘Mike Tyson,’ and she nodded her head yes.”

Meanwhile, the scare for Tyson comes before his fight with Jake Paul, who is a YouTuber-turned-boxer, on July 20th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The fight has also been sanctioned, which means it will count toward both boxers’ professional records.

Experts have also questioned whether Tyson can physically get back in the ring again. The hall of fame boxer will turn 58-years-old in June, and he openly said his body feels like “s— right now” with soreness, during a press conference for the fight in May.

Tyson has shown confidence that he will be able to handle Paul in the ring when the time comes.

“He’s going to knock me out? Anderson Silva. He couldn’t even knock out the little guys, how’s he going to knock me out?” Tyson said, while previously bringing up Paul’s fight with Nate Diaz as well.

“He never knocked out a real man, come on. He didn’t knock out Tommy Fury. I’m going to f— Jake up.”

However, Paul has responded to Tyson’s comments saying he will show the world what he can do.

“I’m going to show the world that I can outbox Mike Tyson, prove everyone wrong, and show that I will be the one doing the killing,” Paul said in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center.

2020 was the last time Tyson was in a boxing fight, as he fought Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition match, which resulted in a draw. Tyson last fought in a sanctioned fight in 2005.

Tyson said on Tuesday that he is back to “100%” after being asked about his health conditions.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!