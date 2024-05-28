Icon Of The Seas Passenger Dies After Jumping Overboard 

World’s Large Cruise Ship Icon Of The Seas Returns Back To Port In Miami MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 03: The Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas, billed as the world’s largest cruise ship, is moored at PortMiami after returning from its maiden voyage on February 03, 2024, in Miami, Florida. The 1,197-foot long ship cost $1.79 billion to build, has 20 decks, and can hold a maximum of 7,600 people. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

2:11 PM – Tuesday, May 28, 2024

A passenger has died after jumping overboard from the world largest cruise ship, Icon of the Seas.

According to The New York Post, an unidentified male passenger reportedly jumped from the 20-deck cruise ship on Sunday.

The Coast Guard told reporters that “the cruise ship deployed one of their rescue boats, located the man, and brought him back aboard.”

They also stated that the man has since been “pronounced deceased” after he was brought back to the ship in critical condition.

The Royal Caribbean, which operates Icon of the Seas along with other large cruise ships, stated that they had notified the U.S. Coast Guard to launch a search and rescue operation immediately.

“Our care team is actively providing support and assistance to the guest’s loved ones during this difficult time,” the cruise company added. “For the privacy of the guest and their family, we have no additional details to share.“

When the man jumped, the ship was approximately 300 miles away from Port Miami, according to CruiseHive.

The crew assisted with the search and rescue efforts while the ship was docked for approximately two hours.

The ship has 20 decks and approximately 2,350 crew members. The vessel contains 2,805 staterooms along with room for 7,600 passengers.

