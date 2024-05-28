Trump Family Shows Support Amid Closing Arguments

Donald Trump Jr., Tiffany Trump, Eric Trump and Lara Trump look on as former US President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he arrives for his criminal trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 28, 2024 in New York City. Closing arguments are set to begin in former U.S. President Trump’s hush money trial. The former president faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial. (Photo by Steven Hirsch – Pool/Getty Images)

OAN’s Chloe Hauxwell

1:35 PM – Tuesday, May 28, 2024

Trump’s family slammed the proceedings in New York as the jury in the 45th president’s so-called hush money trial is gearing up to deliver a verdict.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Don Jr., Eric and Lara Trump criticized the judge and prosecution calling this case political lawfare. Trump’s youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump was present at the trial as well.

Outside of the courtroom, Don Jr. warned that if this can be done to his father, it can be done to anyone.

Eric emphasized the unchecked crime sweeping across New York. He criticized District Attorney Alvin Bragg for prioritizing the prosecution of his father over tackling this more pressing issue.

Don Jr. went on to say that the Democrats are trying to scare anyone who doesn’t 100% agree with what they believe in.

In this trial, Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!