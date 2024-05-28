Trump Family Shows Support Amid Closing Arguments

OAN’s Chloe Hauxwell
1:35 PM – Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Trump’s family slammed the proceedings in New York as the jury in the 45th president’s so-called hush money trial is gearing up to deliver a verdict.
On Tuesday, Don Jr., Eric and Lara Trump criticized the judge and prosecution calling this case political lawfare. Trump’s youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump was present at the trial as well.
Outside of the courtroom, Don Jr. warned that if this can be done to his father, it can be done to anyone.
Eric emphasized the unchecked crime sweeping across New York. He criticized District Attorney Alvin Bragg for prioritizing the prosecution of his father over tackling this more pressing issue.
Don Jr. went on to say that the Democrats are trying to scare anyone who doesn’t 100% agree with what they believe in.
In this trial, Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree.
He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
