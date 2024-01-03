RFK Jr. Qualifies For Utah 2024 Ballot, First State To Grant Him Access

(Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

2:35 PM – Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has fulfilled the necessary qualifications to be included on the ballot for his first state election in 2024.

Advertisement

Election officials in Utah announced that Kennedy Jr. met the requirements to appear in the state’s 2024 election ballot. One requirement was that he needed to receive at least 1,000 signatures before March 5th.

Kennedy Jr. initially announced his bid for the Democrat Party’s presidential nomination in April of 2023, but after the DNC declined to host any primary debates, he switched his campaign tactics to run as an independent in October of 2023.

A Fox News poll conducted just before Christmas, along with other polls, revealed a significant number of voters would have chosen to support Biden or Trump rather than Kennedy Jr.

That poll revealed 41% support for Trump, 37% for Biden, and 14% for Kennedy.

Independent candidate Cornel West received 2% and Green Party candidate Jill Stein received 3%.

State laws governing ballot access differ, however, Kennedy’s supporters have promised to invest millions to guarantee his inclusion on as many state ballots as possible.

Kennedy Jr. posted a statement on X (Twitter) following the announcement where he thanked his ground team and volunteers in Utah.

“Thank you to our ground team and volunteers in Utah who pulled off an incredible achievement by collecting thousands of signatures in just one week to get me on the ballot in Utah!” he wrote. “Today is a huge milestone for the campaign. #Kennedy24”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!