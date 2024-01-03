Numerous State Capitols Locked Down After Bomb Threats

The Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky, on October 1, 2022. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

2:37 PM – Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Multiple state capitols across the United States received bomb threats, which led to evacuations and lockdowns, however, no evidence of explosives were found.

The states that were involved in the evacuations included Connecticut, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi and Montana on Wednesday morning.

In Georgia, Gabriel Sterling, an elections official with the Office of the Secretary of State, wrote on X at 8:30 a.m. ET that there was a bomb threat at the Georgia state Capitol.

Governor Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) said on X that their state capitol was also evacuated with police investigating a threat at the Secretary of State’s Office.

The announcement by Beshear came as Kentucky lawmakers were meeting in the Capitol annex for ethics training.

Additionally, public safety officials locked down the Mississippi Capitol after receiving a bomb threat on the second day of the legislative session.

“This is an ongoing investigation and there is no further threat to the Capitol or surrounding buildings,” said Bailey Martin, a spokesperson for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.

The bomb threats across the country come after a number of recent false reports of shootings at the homes of officials in recent days.

Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), was targeted by a fake emergency call on Christmas morning.

Furthermore, Maine’s Secretary of State Shenna Bellows (D-Maine.) was also a target of a “swatting” attempt a day after she removed former President Donald Trump’s name from the state’s presidential ballot.

Hundreds of swatting cases occur each year against public officials.

