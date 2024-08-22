Research: 60% Of Baby Foods At Supermarkets Are Unhealthy

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

3:05 PM – Thursday, August 22, 2024

Almost two-thirds of baby foods sold in supermarkets in the United States are unhealthy, according to new research.

Researchers at the George Institute for Global Health analyzed 651 infant and toddler food products from 10 different grocery chains in the U.S. in 2023. The analyzers then compared the nutritional information in these foods measured against nutritional guidelines set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

They found almost 60% of the foods failed to meet the nutritional standards set by the WHO.

For all products, 70% failed to meet protein requirements and 44% went above total sugar recommendations. Additionally, 1 in 4 products didn’t meet calorie requirements and 1 in 5 exceeded recommended sodium limits.

“In this study, what they seem to be showing is that most of the processed baby foods that are sold in grocery stores contain very processed ingredients, high levels of salt, sugar and fat,” Dr. Ellie Erickson, a pediatrician at Duke University, told CBS Mornings.

However, the most alarming products were those aimed at convenience, including snack foods and pouches.

“Snack and finger foods, such as fruit bars, cereal bars, and puffed snacks, made up nearly 20% of products available for purchase in 2023 yet had some of the lowest compliance rates across the WHO’s nutrition and promotional criteria,” the authors wrote in the study. “These foods contained low levels of protein and high levels of energy, sodium, and sugar and frequently contained added free sugars and sweeteners.”

Elizabeth Dunford, a researcher at The George Institute and adjunct assistant professor at the University of North Carolina, said in a news release that the popularity of processed convenience foods is very concerning.

“Early childhood is a crucial period of rapid growth and when taste preferences and dietary habits form, potentially paving the way for the development of chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes and some cancers later in life,” she said. “Time-poor parents are increasingly choosing convenience foods, unaware that many of these products lack key nutrients needed for their child’s development and tricked into believing they are healthier than they really are.”

The study did not share any specific brands, but Erickson stated that parents can switch back to baby food basics if they want to avoid some of these products.

“There is convenience there, especially for things being shelf stable, but it doesn’t have to be rocket science to make food for your baby. Simple, whole foods are going to be fine,” she said.

