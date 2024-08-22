DNC: Oprah Bashes Trump In Surprise Speech

US television host and producer Oprah Winfrey speaks on the third day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 21, 2024. (Photo by EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:22 PM – Thursday, August 22, 2024

Talk show host Oprah Winfrey was handed a speaking slot on day three of the Democratic National Convention (DNC), utilizing her time to blast 2024 GOP candidate and former friend, Donald Trump.

“We know all the old tricks and tropes that are designed to distract us from what actually matters,” Winfrey stated during her speech. “But we are beyond ridiculous tweets and lies and foolery. These are complicated times, people, and they require adult conversation. And I welcome those conversations because civilized debate is vital to democracy, and it is the best of America.”

Soon after, Winfrey’s derogatory comments prompted online users to highlight a private handwritten note that Winfrey had previously sent to Trump in January 2000. In the letter, she gleefully told him, “Too bad we’re not running for office. What A TEAM!”

Trump has made multiple appearances on Winfrey’s talk show in the past in order to discuss topics such as his professional life and political stance.

In October 1999, the former president also made an appearance on the late Larry King’s popular talk show, expressing that he was considering running for president.

After Trump described his future political goals, King asked him about a potential vice presidential candidate that he would choose to run alongside him, to which Trump responded, “Oprah, I love Oprah, Oprah would always be my first choice.”

However, Winfrey noted her change of heart towards the GOP hopeful in a more recent interview, expressing that her 23-year-old letter to Trump applied in the past, but not in modern times.

“I might have thought it back then. I might have thought it 23 years ago. I’m not thinking it today,” Oprah said.

In the speech, Winfrey also took indirect shots at Trump’s running mate, JD Vance (R-Ohio), following his 2021 comments where he said that the U.S. was being run by, “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too.”

“It’s just a basic fact – you look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigeg, AOC – the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children,” Vance continued. “And how does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it?”

Vance’s comments have resurfaced with his VP nomination, which some Democrats are calling an “age-old sexist trope.”

“When a house is on fire, we don’t ask about the homeowners’ race or religion,” Winfrey stated on the United Center stage at the Chicago DNC. “We don’t wonder who their partner is or how they voted no. We just try to do the best we can to save them. And if the place happens to belong to a childless cat lady, well, we try to get that cat out, too.”

