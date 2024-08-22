‘Muslim Women For Harris-Walz’ Group Disbands Following DNC Neglect, Speaker Slot Refusal

A scoreboard displays ‘DNC 2024’ ahead of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center on August 16, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:39 PM – Thursday, August 22, 2024

A group who had referred to themselves as the “Muslim Women for Harris-Walz” announced on Wednesday that they will be disbanding following the refusal of a Palestinian-American speaker at the Democratic National Convention (DNC).

Advertisement

“We cannot in good conscience, continue Muslim Women for Harris-Walz, in light of this new information from the Uncommitted movement, that VP Harris’ team declined their request to have a Palestinian American Speaker take the stage at the DNC,” the group wrote in a post on X (Twitter).

The group disbanding comes after a group of uncommitted Democrat delegates had requested a speaker slot at the DNC for Abbas Alawieh, a Michigan delegate.

Additionally, the family of an Israeli hostage in Hamas-controlled Gaza was given a speaking slot at the event as well.

Nevertheless, the request for a Palestinian-American to speak at the event was still denied, leading to a sit-in protest by some undecided delegates and their supporters outside of the United Center, the site of the DNC event in Chicago.

“The family of the Israeli Hostage that was on the stage tonight, has shown more empathy towards Palestinian-Americans and Palestinians, than our candidate or the DNC has,” the statement continued. “This is a terrible message to send to Democrats. Palestinians have the right to speak about Palestine.”

Meanwhile, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Cori Bush (D-Mo.) spoke with the pro-Palestine protesters, expressing their support. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) even took her support a step further, joining them outside of the event.

In addition, after speaking with The Hill outlet, Palestinian-American Rep. Ruwa Romman (D-Ga.) similarly described her disappointment in event organizers for not allowing a Palestinian-American voice on stage.

“There was a glimmer of hope. Community members just wanted to see they were seen. It’s what I’ve been warning about before,” she stated. “The group was the beginning of something amazing but it was snuffed.”

The request for a Palestinian-American speaker follows the nearly year-long war in Gaza, which resulted after the deadly Hamas attack on Israel on October 7th, resulting in over 1,200 dead Israelis.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!