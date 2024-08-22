Green Party Candidate Says Democrats Are Working To Push Her Party Off Multiple State Ballots: ‘Anti-Democratic Party’

US presidential hopeful Jill Stein poses in New York on April 15, 2024. (Photo by THOMAS URBAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

4:53 PM – Thursday, August 22, 2024

Jill Stein, the 2024 presidential candidate for the Green Party, says that the Democrats’ continuous efforts to keep her off the ballot in multiple states should earn their party the moniker “the anti-Democratic Party.”

Stein asserted in a Breitbart interview on Wednesday that Democrats are “trying to shut out political competition.”

In order to stop a Green Party candidate from being included on Wisconsin ballots, in addition to other state ballots, Democrats are requesting that the Wisconsin Supreme Court intervene.

“Stop the gaslighting. Right now @TheDemocrats are trying to sue us off multiple state ballots, hiring spies and infiltrators to sabotage us, and even withholding public funds we qualified for months ago. Democrats ABSOLUTELY cheat and change the rules to maintain their grip on power,” the Green Party candidate asserted.

“I think we need to rename the Democratic Party. It’s actually the ‘anti-Democratic Party,’ and I have had trouble with both of the organized parties, I wouldn’t leave Republicans out of this either, but focusing on the Democrats here, they are pulling out all the stops to basically, to shut out political competition,” Stein said. “Isn’t that what democracy is supposed to be about?”

In a state where election margins are typically close, Democrats appear to be fighting for total ballot access, meaning that all other competition needs to be eliminated, especially if the competition is other “progressive” candidates.

This week’s legal filing is the most recent move by the Democrats to get rid of competition. On Monday, the Democratic National Committee submitted a “petition for original action,” contending that the Wisconsin Supreme Court should hear its case.

According to the Democrat petition, Jill Stein and Butch Ware—the presidential and vice presidential candidates for the Green Party—”cannot legally be listed” on Wisconsin ballots. The petition claims that this is the case since the Green Party lacks the state legislators and statewide office holders required to designate Wisconsin’s presidential electors.

However, Jason Call of the Stein campaign deemed those legal defenses to be without merit.

“This is a completely frivolous lawsuit intended to waste our time and resources,” Call stated. “We had legal counsel look at it already, and basically what the Democrats are trying to exploit is a missing part of the Wisconsin election code that does not define how third parties, how minor parties, should select their electors.”

The petition’s claims are also consistent with the DNC’s vocalized objections that were submitted to the Elections Commission.

On August 14th, Democrats initially filed a version of that complaint; however, the commission dismissed it on a technicality, finding that “the complaint failed to name an election official as a respondent,” WPR reported. Since then, the DNC has now filed basically the same complaint, adding Administrator Meagan Wolfe of the Wisconsin Elections Commission as a respondent.

“However, the commission disposed of that second complaint without consideration,” the outlet continued.

On August 27th, the Wisconsin Elections Commission will convene in order to certify candidates for the election in November. The petition argues that the Wisconsin Supreme Court ought to step in beforehand and order the WEC to take away the inclusion of the Green Party on the ballot.

“Although this Court rarely exercises its original jurisdiction, the Court does so when the ‘questions presented are of such importance as under the circumstances to call for [a] speedy and authoritative determination,’” the petition states.

Call also said in a Tuesday interview that the Green Party will now nominate candidates in additional Wisconsin contests as a result of their concerns.

“If this is how the Democrats want to play, we will. We will play hardball right back,” he asserted. “If the Democrats want to behave in an anti, not undemocratic, but anti-democratic, way, then we will certainly throw candidates at them. And if they want to call us spoilers, they can, but certainly we will spoil their efforts at trying to keep us off the ballot.”

Meanwhile, Jill Stein also highlighted how “Democrats proudly announced in March that they had hired an army of the big elitist corporate lawyers to throw their competition like me off the ballot, and they are doing that.”

Twenty states have put Stein on the ballot thus far.

Similar to Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy (RFK Jr.), who maintained that Democrats use “lawfare” to take part in shady practices, like for instance, denying him access to the vote box in New York, Stein has similarly been unable to qualify in New York, Newsmax reported.

“I’m sorry it’s happening to you too, Jill. Amazing how convincing Michelle Obama is when she lies,” said Nicole Shanahan, RFK Jr.’s VP nominee, on X (Twitter).

