Arizona Man Who Threatened To Kill Trump In Custody

Republican Presidential Candidate and former President Donald Trump walks along the U.S.-Mexico border on August 22, 2024 south of Sierra Vista, Arizona. Trump will hold a rally in Glendale, Arizona tomorrow. (Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

5:24 PM – Thursday, August 22, 2024

An hours-long manhunt has finally come to an end after Arizona police found and detained a 66-year-old man who was threatening to kill 45th President Donald Trump.

Ronald Lee Syvrud, 66, was on the run in Arizona, the same state that Trump visited on Thursday.

Syvrud, a registered Democrat, currently has multiple warrants against him, including for a DUI in Wisconsin and a hit-and-run in Arizona. Additionally, he is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender.

He was convicted in 2000 of “second degree sexual assault of a child.”

No details have been released regarding where Syvrud was apprehended on Thursday evening. However, it was revealed that he had intended to take Trump’s life during his visit to the Arizona border.

“This subject has been taken into custody without incident in Cochise County. We appreciate all of the information received and the incredible collaborative efforts with all of our public safety partners,” the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

In the weeks leading up to the Republican’s visit, the 66-year-old made multiple posts on social media platforms regarding the former GOP president. The exact nature of his threats were somewhat unclear.

Trump reportedly found out about the manhunt via the outlet Daily Mail while he was taking questions from journalists after his speech at the Southern border.

“There’s a manhunt going on in this county, somebody made death threats to you. Did you hear about that before coming?” the reporter asked. “What are your thoughts coming down here? Some people told me it’s dangerous for you to be here.” “I heard its dangerous, but I also have a job to do. I heard it’s very dangerous. I haven’t heard about that. They probably want to keep it from me,” Trump said. “Thank you for telling me, let’s get out of here right now…no, thank you very much for saying, but no.” “And I have great respect for Secret Service, the job they do, including a month and a half ago, when they were jumping on top of me with bullets flying right at ’em. So, mistakes were made, and they’re going to learn from the mistakes. But I have great respect. But, no, I haven’t heard that, but I’m not that surprised. And the reason is because I want to do things that are very bad for the bad guys. So, I have heard, it’s very unsafe to make this trip. There were some people that really didn’t want me to make it.”

This comes almost six weeks after a failed assassination attempt on Trump’s life during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks had attempted to shoot Trump in the head with an AR-style rifle, although the former president moved his neck at the perfect time, resulting in only an ear injury. The assailant was then quickly taken out by Secret Service counter snipers.

