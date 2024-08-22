Texas Delegate Attending DNC Robbed At Gunpoint In Downtown Chicago

Posters of Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris are plastered on a wall in downtown during the first day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on August 19, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:51 PM – Thursday, August 22, 2024

A Texas delegate was robbed at gunpoint by two masked men in Chicago following the Democratic National Convention (DNC) early on Wednesday.

The delegate was walking downtown in Chicago with a friend at around 2 a.m. when the masked gunmen pulled up alongside the victims in a dark blue Range Rover. They demanded that the two give up their belongings, or risk being shot and killed.

Following the initial robbery, the thieves then crossed the street to rob two more victims before taking off in their vehicle.

The two unidentified criminals have been connected to a string of robberies in the city and they have been described as “two Black males dressed in all black with ski masks, armed with a semi-automatic handgun.”

On Thursday, Chicago police issued a community alert regarding the robberies. Authorities urged citizens to contact city detectives if they have any information which could lead to either of their arrests.

Violent crime has become an expected occurrence in Chicago, as the city was named “the murder capital” of the U.S. in 2023. This year, there have been almost 1,400 shooting incidents in addition to 344 murders.

Over the weekend, there were 26 shooting incidents in the city, including 30 victims and 5 deaths.

