Republican Abe Hamadeh Unveils Run For Arizona House Seat

OAN’s Stephanie Stahl

12:39 PM – Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Abe Hamadeh, a former contender for the position of Arizona’s attorney general, has revealed his candidacy for the 8th Congressional District in Arizona.

Hamadeh, 32, made the announcement on Tuesday, just hours after Representative Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.) announced she would not be seeking re-election.

Hamadeh declared his candidacy for Congress and support for former President Donald Trump on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter.

Former President Trump has given his endorsement to Hamadeh’s candidacy for attorney general and is anticipated to extend his support for Hamadeh’s congressional campaign.

Hamadeh previously ran in the general election for attorney general against the current Attorney General, Kris Mayes, and narrowly lost by less than 300 votes. He unsuccessfully tried to convince the Arizona Supreme Court to overturn the results of the election.

Local media reports indicate that Hamadeh has been instructed to pay Mayes more than $42,000 in legal fees related to the dispute.

Hamadeh is the first candidate to declare his bid for Lesko’s congressional seat. Given the district’s conservative leaning, it is expected that a Republican candidate will secure Lesko’s vacant position.

However, all attention will be on Arizona in the upcoming election year, as the state has emerged as a pivotal swing state in recent election cycles.

