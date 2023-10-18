X (Twitter) Tests Charging New Users $1 To Post Or Repost

(Photo Illustration by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

12:26 PM – Wednesday, October 18, 2023

X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, has announced the launch of a trial test that charges new users $1 to post or repost.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the platform announced that they will be testing a new program in New Zealand and the Philippines where new users have to pay a $1 annual fee to be able to post or interact with other posts.

The company stated that users who are unable or unwilling to pay the annual subscription will be limited to viewing posts and following other accounts.

Elon Musk, the CEO of X, had previously announced that the company planned to eventually move to a subscription fee model but later maintained that the changes are not “a profit driver.”

Since taking over the company last year, Musk has hinted at plans to charge all users to utilize the site.

He stated in a live-streamed talk with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last month that he wants to charge a “small amount of money” for X, adding, “This is a longer discussion, but in my view, this is actually the only defense against vast armies of bots.”

It is currently unclear how long the testing will be for or when the platform will launch the rule worldwide.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisement