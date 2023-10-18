4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Sacramento Area

(Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

12:42 PM – Wednesday, October 18, 2023

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake hit Northern California, causing locals across the region to get emergency notifications on their phones.

Advertisement

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), on Wednesday at approximately 9:29 a.m., the 4.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10.8 km, which is almost 2.5 miles south-southwest of Isleton, a city just outside of Sacramento.

Isleton is located in Sacramento County, approximately 28 miles northwest of Stockton.

MyShake, an app that notifies users when earthquakes have been detected, warned local residents that this quake was much stronger that previous one detected in the area.

However, this report created immediate confusion for some local residents, stating that they “did not feel it.”

After receiving the MyShake alert, high school students in San Mateo County were instructed to drop, cover, and roll, even though the earthquake was not felt by the majority of residents in the area.

“Earthquake Detected!” the USGS ShakeAlert said. “Drop, Cover, Hold On. Protect Yourself.”

The city manager of Isleton, Chuck Bergson, announced that city officials received the alert regarding the earthquake about 30 seconds after it occurred.

Bergson shared that there have been several calls from locals who voiced that their home items were falling from the shelves. He also stated that the city of Isleton sent out professionals to inspect the roads and bridges.

Jack Doelscher, who lives in the area and was residing at Java Jack’s Cafe in Isleton when the shaking began, said that he immediately felt the impacts.

“Oh, it was a good rocking,” he told the press. “But we survived.”

No major impacts were reportedly felt by residents on the west side of the city, and others located in the Bay Area similarly reported that they did not feel anything.

The earthquake came just one day before California is scheduled to hold a statewide examination of its earthquake readiness, referred to as the Great Annual California ShakeOut.

The massive drill will ask residents to “drop, cover, and hold on” on October 19th at around 10 a.m.

As part of the statewide ShakeOut, almost 2.8 million users of California’s MyShake app will receive alerts to test earthquake notifications with warnings in English and Spanish for a 5.0 imaginary earthquake that is centered around Northern California.

As of now, local officials in the Isleton area have not received reports of severe damages or injuries from the earthquake.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisement