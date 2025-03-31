Report: Trump To Visit Saudi Arabia In May

US President Donald Trump (C) is welcomed by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud (3rd-R) upon arrival at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on May 20, 2017, followed by First Lady Melania Trump (2nd-R). (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

11:28 AM – Monday, March 31, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump will reportedly make his first trip overseas to Saudi Arabia, according to surfacing reports.

The decision by Trump to visit Saudi Arabia on his first foreign trip alludes to a much closer relationship between the Trump administration and Gulf nations, especially in comparison to the Biden administration.

During his foreign visit to Saudi Arabia in 2017, President Donald Trump was surrounded by a herd of horses carrying both American and Saudi flags — being showered with fanfare and praise.

Meanwhile, the most recent planned trip comes as Saudi Arabia has hosted ceasefire talks between the U.S., Russia, and Ukraine, playing a major role in negotiations to end the ongoing war in Gaza.

Potential “normalization” of relations with Israel is still on the table, though Saudi Arabia says this depends on the possibility of a “creation of a Palestinian state” in Gaza — a move that Israel does not support.

The report from Axios claimed that Israeli officials have not yet discussed including a stop in Israel on the May trip.

Earlier this month, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that he would likely visit Saudi Arabia “over the next month and a half.”

The 47th president is expected to increase economic ties between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, including hundreds of billions of dollars of Saudi investment in U.S. companies.

“I am going to Saudi Arabia. Normally you would go to the UK first. Last time I went to Saudi Arabia. They put up 450 billion dollars,” Trump said. “This time I said I will go if you put up a trillion dollars to American companies. Meaning the purchase over four years of a trillion dollars. They agreed to do that. So I am gonna be going there,” he said.

However, it has not yet been confirmed whether Trump will hold a meeting with Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia, as he did in May 2017, or whether he will visit other countries in the region as well.

This month, Trump highlighted Saudi Arabia’s decision to invest $1 trillion over the next four years with U.S. companies.

Additionally, another Gulf country has announced a massive investment into American companies as well. The United Arab Emirates committed to invest $1.4 trillion in the U.S. over a decade — according to the Trump administration.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is situated in the southeast of the Arabian Peninsula, bordering Oman and Saudi Arabia.

