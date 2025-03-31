New Calif. Ballot Initiative Named After Luigi Mangione Targets Health Insurance Denials: ‘Repugnant Action’

Luigi Mangione, suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City, arrives at a heliport with members of the NYPD on December 19, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:43 AM – Monday, March 31, 2025

A newly proposed California ballot initiative named after Luigi Mangione, the alleged assassin of the UnitedHealthcare CEO, aims to prevent insurers from denying necessary procedures or medication.

The “Luigi Mangione Access to Health Care Act” was proposed by retired attorney Paul Eisner, who explained that he utilized Mangione’s name to bring “attention for it, which it definitely has done.”

“Too often carriers don’t want to do things,” Eisner continued, claiming that the measure was proposed to make sure that “carriers are doing what they’re supposed to be doing.”

“People are tired of carriers, of insurance companies denying them health care,” he added. “I agree with what he was arguing, but I don’t support his method. What I am doing is the right way to do it.”

The measure would make it illegal for insurance companies to “delay, deny or modify any medical procedure or medication” recommended by a doctor, should the consequences of going without include “disability, death, amputation, permanent disfigurement, loss or reduction of any bodily function.”

The words “delay” and “deny” were found written on the bullet casings following the point blank execution of Brian Thompson in Midtown Manhattan last December.

Mangione is believed to be inspired by the book “Delay, Deny, Defend: Why Insurance Companies Don’t Pay Claims and What You Can Do About It.”

The initiative was received by the Attorney General’s Office on March 26th, and is currently under review while Californians are able to provide comments and feedback over the next month.

Meanwhile, Eisner has been facing backlash for utilizing Mangione’s brutal crime to “market his political agenda.”

“The lawyer behind this measure is trying to use a murder and act of terrorism to market his political agenda. It is a repugnant action by anyone, but especially someone sworn to uphold the Constitution and law,” stated The California Association of Health Plans.

“‘THE LUIGI MANGIONI ACCESS TO HEALTH CARE ACT’ Seriously??? A ballot initiative about health care submitted today to the California Attorney General is named after the accused killer. Crazy,” wrote journalist Gerald Posner on X.

“I’m starting to suspect the Democrats in charge of California might actually just be simple roadside lunatics after all,” added podcast producer Leigh Wolf.

The measure would need to garner 546,000 signatures from registered California voters prior to appearing on the ballot in November of 2026.

“Most people I talk to are very favorably agreeable with the idea,” Eisner added when asked about the probability of garnering enough signatures.

