Report: Jeffrey Epstein Victim Virginia Giuffre Dies By Suicide At 41

Virginia Roberts Giuffre holds a photo of herself as a teen, when she says she was abused by Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and Prince Andrew, among others. (Emily Michot/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:04 AM – Saturday, April 26, 2025

Reports have stated that Virginia Giuffre, the most widely publicized victim of the late pedophile sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, has died by suicide at the age of 41.

Giuffre, who was one of Epstein and Andrew’s most prominent accusers, suing the English royal in New York in 2021, saying she was forced to have sex with him three times between 1999 and 2002 while underage.

According to NBC News, Giuffre died in Neergabby, Australia, where she lived.

“It is with utterly broken hearts that we announce that Virginia passed away last night at her farm in Western Australia,” her family said in a statement to NBC News. “She lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking.”

“Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors,” the statement said. “In the end, the toll of abuse is so heavy that it became unbearable for Virginia to handle its weight.”

Giuffre’s attorney, Sigrid McCawley, also released a statement regarding her passing.

“﻿Virginia Giuffre was much more than a client to me, she was a dear friend. Virginia was fearless, and her courage pushed me to fight harder,” McCawley said. “Virginia’s sunny strength was contagious and her smile spread hope to so many. She lifted us all to be better, and so we must be better. The world has lost a light that shone bright. Rest in peace, my sweet angel.”

Earlier this year, Giuffre was part of a devastating collision, in which a school bus slammed into her vehicle, and she had claimed she only had a few days to live.

Giuffre, who was reportedly sex trafficked by Epstein when she was just a teenager, posted a troubling photo of herself, looking extremely bruised and beaten.

Giuffre also explained that after the bus smashed into her car and she was taken to the hospital, she also learned that she was experiencing kidney failure.

In 2015, Giuffre filed a lawsuit against disgraced “financier” Jeffrey Epstein.

In the suit, Giuffre maintained that she was sex trafficked by Epstein, being forced to “entertain” a number of his “clients,” starting at the age of 16.

She also explained that she was recruited by Epstein’s accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, while she was working as a locker room attendant at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club.

However, after a slew of prior media reports suggested that Trump was partly responsible for the crimes, and that he had facilitated Giuffre’s underage sexual abuse, through his club, Giuffre asserted that she did not believe that Trump had ever participated in Epstein’s sex trafficking ring — according to unsealed court documents.

“I don’t think Donald Trump participated in anything,” Giuffre stated in a 2016 deposition. “I never saw or witnessed Donald Trump participate in those acts…”

Additionally, a Miami Herald investigative reporter named Sarah Blaskey, who co-wrote a book called “The Grifter’s Club,” previously reported that another Mar-a-Lago member had informed her how Trump ultimately “kicked Epstein out [of Mar-a-Lago] after Epstein harassed the daughter of a member.”

At the age of 17, Giuffre was ordered to have sex with Prince Andrew three separate times — in Maxwell’s London residence, on Epstein’s “Little St. James” island, and in New Mexico.

In 2017, Giuffre and Maxwell settled their defamation lawsuit in an undisclosed manner.

Queen Elizabeth stripped Prince Andrew of his royal and military titles — including “His Royal Highness” — in 2022 after a judge rejected the royal’s attempt to dismiss Giuffre’s lawsuit.

While awaiting his sex trafficking charges, Epstein died in prison in 2019. Authorities claimed that he had committed suicide, although the security cameras in his cell had coincidently stopped working at the time that he allegedly took his life.

Maxwell was also sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2022 for collaborating with Epstein to sexually abuse minors.

