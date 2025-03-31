Virginia Giuffre, Sex Trafficking Victim Of Jeffrey Epstein, Says She Only Has ‘Days To Live’ After Being ‘Hit By School Bus’

(L) Virginia Giuffre attends 2019 Women’s Media Awards on October 22, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Women’s Media Award) / (R-Top) Jeffrey Epstein poses for a sex offender mugshot after being charged with procuring a minor for prostitution on July 25, 2013 in Florida. (Photo by Florida Department of Law Enforcement via Getty Images) / (R-Bottom) Prince Andrew, Duke of York. (Photo by Steve Parsons – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

1:33 PM – Monday, March 31, 2025

After a devastating collision, in which a school bus slammed into her vehicle, Virginia Giuffre—the most widely publicized victim of the late pedophile sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein—now claims she has only a few days left to live.

Giuffre, a 41-year-old mother of three, who was reportedly sex trafficked by Epstein when she was just a teenager, posted a troubling recent photo of herself, looking extremely bruised and beaten.

Giuffre also explained that after the bus smashed into her car and she was taken to the hospital, she also learned that she was experiencing kidney failure.

“This year has been the worst start to a new year, but I won’t bore anyone with the details but I think it’s important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving [60 mph] as we were slowing for a turn that no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can,” Giuffre wrote in a post on Sunday. “I’ve gone into kidney renal failure, they’ve given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology. I’m ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time, but you know what they say about wishes. S**T in one hand and wish in the other & I guarantee it’s still going to be s**t at the end of the day.” “Thank you all for being the wonderful people of the world and for being a great part of my life,” she added.

Although the exact details of the collision and its cause is still “unknown,” police say recent reports surrounding the former Epstein victim had previously revolved around how Giuffre and her spouse had recently separated and that they had been residing in Western Australia.

Sky Roberts, Giuffre’s father, showed support for his daughter soon after.

“Virginia my daughter, I love you and praying you get the correct treatment to live a long and healthy life,” he commented on her post. “If there is anything in the world, I can do to help you, please let me know. My spirit is with you now and holding your hand.”

In addition to Victoria’s Secret founder Les Wexner, former New Mexico Democrat Governor Bill Richardson, and other “influential” and powerful individuals globally, Giuffre previously accused Prince Andrew of the British Royal Family of being an active participant in Epstein’s sex-trafficking ring.

In 2015, Giuffre filed a lawsuit against disgraced “financier” Jeffrey Epstein.

In the suit, Giuffre maintained that she was sex trafficked by Epstein, being forced to “entertain” a number of his “clients,” starting at the age of 16.

She also explained that she was recruited by Epstein’s accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, while she was working as a locker room attendant at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club.

However, after a slew of prior media reports suggested that Trump was partly responsible for the crimes, and that he had facilitated Giuffre’s underage sexual abuse, through his club, Giuffre asserted that she did not believe that Trump had ever participated in Epstein’s sex trafficking ring — according to unsealed court documents.

“I don’t think Donald Trump participated in anything,” Giuffre stated in a 2016 deposition. “I never saw or witnessed Donald Trump participate in those acts…”

Additionally, a Miami Herald investigative reporter named Sarah Blaskey, who co-wrote a book called “The Grifter’s Club,” previously reported that another Mar-a-Lago member had informed her how Trump ultimately “kicked Epstein out [of Mar-a-Lago] after Epstein harassed the daughter of a member.”

At the age of 17, Giuffre was ordered to have sex with Prince Andrew three separate times — in Maxwell’s London residence, on Epstein’s “Little St. James” island, and in New Mexico.

In 2017, Giuffre and Maxwell settled their defamation lawsuit in an undisclosed manner.

While awaiting his sex trafficking charges, Epstein died in prison in 2019. Authorities claimed that he had committed suicide, although the security cameras in his cell had coincidently stopped working at the time that he allegedly took his life.

Maxwell was also sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2022 for collaborating with Epstein to sexually abuse minors.

Regarding the infamous “Epstein files,” which are said to list all the names of every colleague and client of Epstein, in addition to the full details of his investigation, the demand to release the full list continues to gain ground. Many have continuously questioned why all the files still haven’t been released yet, as Trump administration officials had vowed to release each and every document to the public in the last few weeks — excluding redacted information that could “harm U.S. national security.”

Nevertheless, the Wall Street Journal reported on March 22nd that “Hundreds of FBI employees have been working long shifts examining documents from the bureau’s investigation into the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, making only limited redactions that some officials worry will expose sensitive information about sex-abuse victims and witnesses, people familiar with the matter said.”

