N.J.: Mother, Aunt Of 14-Year-Old Charged In Officer’s Killing Arrested For Operating Open-Air Drug Market

(Photos via: Office of the Attorney General)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

1:47 PM – Saturday, April 26, 2025

Police have arrested the mother and aunt of the 14-year-old boy accused of murdering a Newark officer.

Advertisement

Rabiyah Sorey, 43, the mother of the teen suspected of shooting Detective Joseph Azcona to death on March 7, was identified by New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin as the alleged leader of the Double ii, a Bloods-linked street gang.

Sorey, her twin sister Hadiyah Sorey, and 24 other alleged members or associates of the gang were taken into custody by state authorities on March 24th, according to court filings reviewed by The New York Post.

Rabiyah is currently facing charges that include felony racketeering, conspiracy, assault, and offenses involving drugs and firearms.

Authorities claim that Double ii ran an open-air drug operation around the 200 block of North 9th Street.

Just days prior to their arrest, The New York Post interviewed Hadiyah Sorey on North 9th Street regarding her nephew and the accusations against him, during which she openly boasted about earning $4,000 daily from drug sales.

“I got the whole north behind me,” Hadiyah Sorey said, referring to Newark’s North Ward. “I do what the f–k I wanna do.”

Investigators allege that nine individuals acted as “creepers” for Double ii, distributing heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl for the gang, and say these “creepers” also committed acts of violence at Rabiyah Sorey’s direction, including assaults on those who crossed her.

Other individuals reportedly took on roles as supervisors or enforcers for the group.

Detectives were able to connect Rabiyah to at least four shootings between April 2023 and December through the use of wiretaps and surveillance footage.

Authorities said the gang operated a drug manufacturing site inside Sorey’s residence in Elizabeth.

During a raid on the home, officers seized about $17,000 in cash along with drug paraphernalia like empty glassine envelopes, tape, rubber bands, and digital scales, prosecutors said.

“Illegal drug trafficking continues to impact the lives of New Jerseyans, and gangs like the one described in today’s criminal complaints seek to profit from the sale of these potentially fatal drugs,” said Platkin in a statement.

“This particular drug enterprise is charged with routinely engaging in violence for the sake of intimidating others, maintaining gang discipline, and controlling their territory. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to protect our cities and towns from these criminal organizations,” Platkin continued.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!