Report: Fani Willis’s Daughter Arrested For Driving With Suspended License 

Kinaya Willis, 25. (Photo via: Tyrone Police Department)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:26 PM – Wednesday, September 3, 2024

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s daughter has been arrested for driving with a suspended license.

Advertisement

According to an incident report, Kinaya Willis, 25, was pulled over in Tyrone, Georgia, on August 24th for driving while using a cellphone. However, after being pulled over, police discovered that the 25-year-old had a revoked license as well.

Reports state that Kinaya told officers that the only reason she had been using her cellphone while driving was due to her “mother calling her [in relation] to her pregnancy.”

The 25-year-old claimed that she was “unaware” that her license had been revoked since May 13th and was driving while it was suspended.

Fani Willis, her mother, quickly pulled up to the scene after Kinaya was arrested.

“Willis’s mother later arrived on scene to take possession of her [2010 Nissan Altima] vehicle,” the report states.

The DailyMail.com also reported that bodycam footage showed how Fani arrived to pick up her daughter’s car alongside her controversial “ex-lover,” Nathan Wade.

Kinaya was then charged with a misdemeanor of driving with a revoked or suspended license at the Fayette County Jail. She was released after her mugshot was taken.

The report further stated that Kinaya has an October 24th arraignment scheduled and she now faces a minimum of two days in jail, with a $500 fine and a six-month extension of the suspension if convicted.

Since June, Willis’s extensive case against former President Donald Trump has been on hold as the Georgia Court of Appeals considers the former president’s efforts to have the 52-year-old district attorney removed from office.

In March, Willis’s inappropriate friendship with former special prosecutor Nathan Wade was the subject of an accusation of prosecutorial misconduct made by Trump and eight of his co-defendants to the Georgia appellate court.

Willis has also been the subject of numerous investigations by state and federal lawmakers regarding her alleged misuse of taxpayer money.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!