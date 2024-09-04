Queen Guitarist Brian May Announces That He Suffered ‘Scary’ Stroke, Lost Control Of Arm

British musician Brian May of band Queen + Adam Lambert, performs at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on October 21, 2023, on the eve of the United States Formula One Grand Prix. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

1:44 PM – Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Longtime Queen guitarist Brian May announced that he suffered a stroke last week, which left him temporarily unable to use his left arm.

Advertisement

The musician, 77, took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to share the news with his fans and detailed his hospitalization.

“I’m here to bring you first of all some good news — the good news is that I can play guitar after the events of the last few days,” May shared to his fans on Instagram. “I say this because it was in some doubt because that little health hiccup that I mentioned happened about a week ago and what they called it was a minor stroke. It was a little scary, I have to say.”

May also said that he lost control of his arm completely “out of the blue” during the health scare.

Additionally, he praised medics for their “fantastic care.”

“I didn’t want to say anything at the time because I didn’t want anything surrounding, you know. I really don’t want sympathy,” May said. “Please don’t do that because it’ll clutter up my inbox and I hate that,” he quipped. “The good news is I’m okay. Just doing what I’m told, which is basically nothing. I’m grounded.”

Furthermore, he added that he is not allowed to drive or board a plane, as those are a risk to raising his heart rate.

“Not allowed to have planes flying over, which will stress me,” he added. “But I’m good.”

The latest health scare for May comes after the guitarist had a “very near death” heart attack in 2020. Doctors had discovered that the 77-year-old musician had “three blocked arteries and he was fitted for three stents,” which helps keep the arteries open.

“It’s a long climb back,” he told the New York Times previously. “I’ve had complications due to the drugs I’m on, one of which was a stomach explosion that nearly killed me.” “I don’t drink, I don’t smoke, I don’t have high cholesterol and I was exercising through the tour, so why did it happen?” May continued, expressing his confusion about the health scare. “At least I now have a heart that is working far better than it was.”

May has not been on tour with the band since February, when Queen played a five-date tour across Japan. The band finished their tour on February 14th. Singer Adam Lambert, who earned acclaim after appearing on the show American Idol, filled in for legendary singer Freddie Mercury, who died from bronchial pneumonia resulting from AIDS in 1991.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!