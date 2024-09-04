New Photo Emerges of Democrat VP Candidate Tim Walz’s Family Wearing Pro-Trump Shirts

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz speaks during a press conference regarding new gun legislation at the Bloomington City Hall (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:58 AM – Wednesday, September 4, 2024

A new photo taken of relatives of Minnesota governor and Democrat vice presidential nominee Tim Walz (D-Minn.) supporting 2024 GOP candidate Donald Trump, his and Harris’s rival, has surfaced online.

Advertisement

The photo, which features eight members of the Walz family, includes a Trump 2024 flag and the phrase “Take America Back.” The Walz’s can also be seen wearing t-shirts that read: “Nebraska Walz’s For Trump.”

Additionally, members of the Walz family continue to appear in the public sphere after screenshots of Facebook comments that Tim Walz’s brother, Jeff Walz, made in opposition to his brother’s candidacy, have gone viral on X and other platforms.

“He’s not the type of character you want making the decisions about your future,” Jeff Walz wrote in a Facebook comment.

Although Jeff Walz’s Facebook comments expressed his own disagreements with his Democrat brother, he later clarified that it “wasn’t [his] intent” to influence any voters.

“It wasn’t my intent, it wasn’t our intent as a family, to put something out there to influence the general public,” Jeff Walz told NewsNation.

“I was getting a lot of feedback from my friends, old acquaintances, [previously] thinking that I was feeling the same way that my brother did on the issues, and I was trying to clarify that just to friends,” he added. “I used Facebook, which wasn’t the right platform to do that. But I will say, I don’t agree with his policies.”

The image was initially shared by a family friend before going viral online and catching Trump’s attention.

“Thank you very much, Jeff. It is a great honor to have your Endorsement. I look forward to meeting you soon!” Trump wrote on Truth Social, accompanied by the viral photo.

Additionally, prior to the image going viral, Trump supporters urged Jeff Walz to publicly support Trump in the comment section of one of Jeff’s Facebook posts.

“I’ve thought long and hard about doing something like that!” Walz wrote in response. “I’m torn between that and just keeping my family out of it.”

Jeff also shared that he has not spoken to his brother, Tim, in eight years.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!