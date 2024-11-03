Rep. Stefanik Slams Democrats’ ‘Scare Tactics’ Over Trump’s Stance On Abortion, IVF 

House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) speaks on stage on the second day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 16, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party’s presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:50 AM – Sunday, November 3, 2024

House Republican Conference Chairwoman Representative Elise Stefanik has slammed Democrats over “scare tactics” used regarding former President Donald Trump’s stance on women’s issues such as abortion and IVF access.

On Sunday, Stefanik (R-N.Y.) appeared on Fox News, where she said how Trump has repeatedly stated he would not sign a national abortion ban.

The representative reiterated how Trump “believes this issue should be decided at the states” and supports three exceptions for abortions in circumstances of rape, incest, and to save the life of the mother.

“When it comes to IVF, that is a false smear,” Stefanik told “Fox News Sunday” host Shannon Bream. “President Trump wants to expand access to IVF and make birth control available, and the reason why Democrats are only talking about this issue is these are scare tactics because they are losing on every other issue. Whether it’s the economy, the border, safety, and security around the world, we’re going to run and win, and I think that women, when they look at the key top issues, are increasingly looking at their lives were much better under President Trump versus the crises that we’ve seen under Kamala Harris today.”

This came as at a recent campaign stop in Wisconsin, Vice President Kamala Harris claimed that Trump would “ban abortion nationwide, restrict access to birth control, put IVF treatments at risk, and force states to get this monitor women’s pregnancies.”

Stefanik also criticized Harris for failing to condemn Mark Cuban’s recent remarks about female Trump supporters.

Cuban recently received criticism for suggesting that Trump fails to surround himself with “strong, intelligent women,” claiming that they intimidate and challenge him.

Stefanik noted that she, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R-Ark.), and Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump have been traveling across the country as Trump campaign surrogates. She stated that during Trump’s administration, the United States had “the highest number of women ever in the workforce, the largest wage and salary increase for working women ever,” and that “child care was affordable.”

