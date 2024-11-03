Harris Appears On SNL, FCC Commissioner Claims Appearance Violates ‘Equal Time’ Rule

US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris (R) and US actress Maya Rudolph participate in “Saturday Night Live” (SNL) live late-night sketch comedy show at NBC studios in New York City on November 2, 2024. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

9:22 AM – Sunday, November 3, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris appeared on the final episode of “Saturday Night Live” (SNL) before the election, with what might be a violation of an Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Rule.

On Saturday, Harris appeared on the episode as the “mirror image” of herself, portrayed by Maya Rudolph.

The skit started with Rudolph wondering, “I wish I could talk to someone who’s been in my shoes. You know, a Black, south Asian woman running for president. Preferably from the Bay Area.”

Then Harris was revealed to be sitting across the vanity from her, when she said, “You and me both, sister.”

The vice president then took a shot at former President Donald Trump and said “I’m just here to remind you, you got this. Because you can do something your opponent cannot do. You can open doors.”

Trump was seen struggling for a moment to open the door of the garbage truck where he spoke with reporters earlier this week. The garbage truck and vest were intended to highlight Biden’s recent claim that Trump supporters were “garbage” which sparked outrage from many.

Rudolph poked fun at Harris’ laugh, leading Harris to ask, “I don’t really laugh like that, do I?”

“A little bit,” Rudolph responded.

Then the skit led to a series of rhymes around the name Kamala.

“Kamala, take my palm-ala,” Rudolph said.

“The American people want to stop the chaos,” Rudolph said, with Harris adding, “And end the drama-la.”

“With a cool new step mom-ala. Get back in our pajama-las. And watch a rom-com-ala,” Rudolph said, with the two later touting their “belief in the promise of America.”

Rudolph added at the end of the skit, “I’m going to vote for us.”

“Great. Any chance you’re registered in Pennsylvania?” Harris asked.

“Nope, I am not,” Rudolph said.

“Well, it was worth a shot,” Harris said, before the two delivered the show’s signature, “Live from New York, it’s Saturday night!”

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung spoke with Fox News Digital regarding Harris’ cameo on the show.

“Kamala Harris has nothing substantive to offer the American people, so that’s why she’s living out her warped fantasy cosplaying with her elitist friends on Saturday Night Leftists as her campaign spirals down the drain into obscurity. For the last four years, Kamala’s destructive policies have led to untold misery and hurt for all Americans. She broke it, and President Trump will fix it,” Cheung said.

Brendan Carr, a Republican on the FCC, described the appearance as a “clear and blatant attempt to avoid the FCC’s Equal Time rule.”

“The purpose of the rule is to avoid exactly this type of biased and partisan conduct – a licensed broadcaster using the public airwaves to exert its influence for one candidate on the eve of an election,” Carr said.

Trump campaign senior advisor Jason Miller spoke with Fox News Channel‘s Jacqui Heinrich and stated that SNL did not extend an invitation to Trump.

