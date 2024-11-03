Caitlyn Jenner Casts Ballot For Trump, States Calif. Has ‘More Trump Supporters Than You’d Imagine’

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 03: Caitlyn Jenner attends the 4th Annual GRAMMY Awards Viewing Party to benefit Janie’s Fund at Hollywood Palladium on April 3, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:42 AM – Sunday, November 3, 2024

Caitlyn Jenner has casted a ballot for former President Donald Trump in California.

On Sunday, the television star posted on X, urging Americans to vote “no matter how blue you think your state is.”

“I voted. Even in ‘blue’ California. CA has far more Trump supporters than you’d imagine!” Jenner wrote. “No matter how blue you think your state is – VOTE!”

Jenners’ post comes just days after appearing on Fox News urging support for Trump, arguing that the Republican nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris are on opposing sides of the issue of protecting biological girls in sports.

