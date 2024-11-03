Soldier Charged With Murder After Sergeant Was Found Dead In Dumpster

(Photo via; Phelps County Sheriffâs Office)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

4:04 PM – Sunday, November 3, 2024

A soldier has been charged with murder in the death of Sergeant Sarah Roque who had been discovered in a dumpster.

Specialist Wooster Rancy, a 21-year-old combat engineer with the 5th Engineer Battalion, has been accused of killing the 23-year-old sergeant on October 20th.

According to a statement from Fort Leonard Wood, He is also charged with obstruction of justice and is being held in pretrial confinement pending a preliminary hearing,

On October 21st, Roque’s family and her chain of command reported her missing prompting a massive search on their Missouri base.

Her remains were discovered that evening in a dumpster near the single soldiers’ barracks, according to Army officials.

On October 24th, the base confirmed that a person of interest had been arrested.

Officials haven’t said how or why Rancy allegedly killed Roque. The murder remains under investigation by the Army Criminal Investigation Division.

Major General Christopher Beck, the commanding general of Fort Leonard Wood, said her death leaves a “tremendous void” in his team.

“Sergeant Roque was a daughter, sister, friend and soldier who chose to serve our country bravely and honorably,” Beck said in a news release.

