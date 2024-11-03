Georgia Republicans, Trump Campaign File Lawsuit Against Counties Accepting Early Voting Ballots After Period Ended

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 15: Signs direct people where to go to cast their votes on the first day of early voting at Atlanta Metropolitan State College on October 15, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)



2:22 PM – Sunday, November 3, 2024

Georgia Republicans and former President Donald Trump’s campaign filed a lawsuit against “coordinated efforts” by Democrat counties to count ballots received after the close of the early voting period.

In a statement obtained by FOX Business on Sunday, the Georgia Republican Party outlined its latest actions to prevent counties from counting ballots that were hand-delivered over the weekend.

The lawsuit specifically targets seven counties which include Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Fulton, Chatham, and Athens-Clarke.

In the letter, Chairman Josh McKoon alleged that these counties were “illegally accept[ing] ballots this weekend AFTER the end of early voting on Friday.”

“The Georgia Republican Party, in conjunction with the RNC have filed suit in federal court to halt the counting of these ballots,” McKoon wrote. “At minimum, we want to sequester the ballots that were submitted without proper oversight of our election observers.”

“Additionally, we have requested Georgia’s Secretary of State and Attorney General get involved to resolve this matter and find answers to the burning questions we all have,” he added.

He also said that the Republican Party intends to find out how a 501c3 organization “knew to inform voters within 15 minutes of early voting closure that six Democrat[ic] counties would be extending their weekend hours.”

“Why didn’t these six counties inform the state board of elections, their county board of elections, the Secretary of State, or their local governments about their plans to essentially extend early voting?” the letter asked. “Who gave the order to Fulton and Chatham County officials to bar poll observers from monitoring the process? Why did they do this?”

He concluded by urging Georgia Republicans to “keep our foot on the gas.”

“We will keep the public informed all along the way,” the Republican said. “However, this doesn’t change our overall mission. We MUST keep our foot on the gas and turn out voters on Tuesday like our lives depend on it. Because it does.”

The Trump campaign also released a statement and identified themselves as one of the suit’s plaintiffs.

“At the last minute several heavily Democrat counties announced they would open their offices over the weekend to receive mail ballots,” the campaign said in a statement. “This is illegal, so we immediately filed a state court lawsuit. In a win for election integrity, the counties retreated from plans to keep drop boxes open over the weekend, but we continue to fight the illegal re-opening of the centers in state and federal court.”

“This is a clear, partisan violation of the law intended to boost Democrat efforts in Georgia,” the campaign’s statement added. “With just two days until our country’s most important election, it is critical for officials to follow the law and run the election in a fair and transparent manner.”

