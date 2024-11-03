RFK Jr. Proposes Removing Fluoride From Public Water if Trump Wins Second Term

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. attends Donald Trump campaign rally at Macomb Community College on November 01, 2024 in Warren, Michigan. With four days until the election, Trump is campaigning on Friday in the battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:05 AM – Sunday, November 3, 2024

Former independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stated on Saturday that a second Trump administration would “advise all U.S. water systems to remove fluoride from public water” on its first day.

Kennedy, who suspended his campaign in August and backed Trump, announced the initiative on social media, claiming that fluoride is linked to numerous public health risks.

“On January 20th, the Trump White House will advise all U.S. water systems to remove fluoride from public water. Fluoride is an industrial waste associated with arthritis, bone fractures, bone cancer, IQ loss, neurodevelopmental disorders, and thyroid disease,” Kennedy wrote in an X post.

Since dropping out, Kennedy has made numerous appearances alongside former President Trump, pushing the “Make America Healthy Again,” a spin on Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.

Trump has embraced Kennedy’s initiatives, indicating that Kennedy would receive a high ranking position within a potential second Trump administration, adding that Kennedy would be “going to work on health and women’s health.”

“He really wants to with the pesticides and the, you know, all the different things. I said, ‘He can do it. He can do anything he wants.’ He wants to look at the vaccines. He wants – everything. I think it’s great. I think it’s great,” Trump continued. “I’m going to let him go wild on health. I’m going to let him go wild on the food. I’m going to let him go wild on medicines.”

Kennedy’s condemnation of fluoride in water has received backlash from social media users, citing the CDC’s website which explains that fluoridated water “reduced cavities by about 25% in children and adults.”

“Documented risks of community water fluoridation are limited to dental fluorosis, a change in dental enamel that is cosmetic in its most common form. Changes range from barrel visible lacy white markings in milder cases to pitting of the teeth in the rare, severe form,” the CDC’s website states.

Despite the CDC’s findings, an August federal agency report found “with moderate confidence,” that fluoride in drinking water at twice the recommended limit is associated with lower IQ in children.

“I think this [report] is crucial in our understanding” of the potential risks, stated Ashley Malin, a researcher at the University of Florida, who has studied the effects of high fluoride levels in pregnant women.

The federal report linking high fluoride levels to lower IQ in children is the first acknowledgement of the potential risks of fluoride by the federal government.

“President [Trump] and First Lady [Melania] want to Make America Healthy Again,” Kennedy’s X post concluded.

