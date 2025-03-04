Rep. Crockett Says Trump Is An ‘Enemy To The U.S.’ Who Is ‘Occupying The White House’

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) speaks during a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol March 20, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:33 PM – Tuesday, March 4, 2025

In an appearance on MSNBC, Democrat Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett declared that President Donald Trump is “occupying the White House” as an “enemy to the United States.”

Advertisement

Crockett’s (D-Texas) comments came during a Sunday appearance on MSNBC, where she bashed Trump, as per usual, for being a “dictator” who doesn’t “believe that elections should take place” — in her own words.

However, many were perplexed by Crockett’s remarks, as Trump has never once expressed such a viewpoint regarding elections. The most similar statement Trump has made on the matter is his previous assertion that the results of a U.S. presidential election should be tabulated and finalized on the night of the election — rather than over the course of several days.

“I think it’s a terrible thing when people or states are allowed to tabulate ballots for a long period of time after the election is over,” Trump said. “I think it’s terrible when we can’t know the results of an election the night of the election in a modern-day age of computers.”

Meanwhile, Crockett continued her tirade against Trump during her recent appearance.

“Unfortunately, we have someone that is occupying the White House, and as far as I’m concerned, he is an enemy to the United States,” she continued.

“He swore an oath just like the rest of us. But right now, when you are literally putting us at risk. All because of what? Because you want to convince your followers that you should be a dictator too. That you should never leave the White House? Because you don’t believe that elections should take place. I don’t really understand what is going on, and I don’t know what it’s going to take to get people to wake up.”

“We are not living in a safe country when we decide that we are going to weaken our national security by getting rid of those that are watching our nuclear stockpile, by giving everything over to a private friend known as Elon Musk. We are getting rid of all of the inspector generals. And so there’s literally a lack of checks and balances all around us.”

Crockett also weighed in on the recent public feud between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. To no one’s surprise, the Texas Democrat representative took the side of the Ukrainian president, declaring: “Zelensky is right.”

“He doesn’t have the privilege that we have. We’ve got water on each side. And we used to have friends in the north and south. He doesn’t have that privilege. And so I really want America to wake up because this should not be partisan. Be the selfish people that we love to be in America,” she stated.

Conservatives took to social media to mock Crockett’s perplexing comments.

“By all means, continue this leaderless, tired charade and keep losing elections,” stated Oklahoman Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.).

“When are we going to hold members of Congress accountable for their words and actions?” responded political commentator Carol Swain.

“Almost sounds like this ‘defender of democracy’ would support an insurrection,” added Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!