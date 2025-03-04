Congo Seeks U.S. Support for Critical Mineral Deal

OAN Staff Alicia Summers
2:30 PM – Tuesday, March 4, 2025
The race for rare earths intensifies as the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) makes a bold move, reportedly offering its vast mineral resources to the U.S. and Europe to stabilize a region plagued by conflict. DRC’s president aims to secure the nation, which is under siege by armed groups allegedly backed by Rwanda, according to the U.N. This proposal could have significant geopolitical implications, affecting energy, technology, and national security. To explore this further, Diana London, CEO of Ford and London Global Strategies, joins Alicia Summers to talk about the potential similarities and differences to a U.S.-Ukraine minerals deal and how this could benefit America, as well as the challenges involved. Meanwhile, President Trump is expected to address the critical minerals deal with Ukraine tonight before Congress, with reports suggesting an announcement of a signed agreement.